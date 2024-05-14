1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Crash In Manhattan On Monday Sends Seven To The Hospital

May 14, 2024 8:11AM CDT
A crash in Manhattan on Monday, May 13th at 52 and Baker Road involved three SUV’s and sent seven people to the hospital. Manhattan Fire Protection District Chief Steve Malone tells WJOL that all of those injuries were non-life threatening. It’s unclear of how the accident occurred. There is only one stop sign on Baker Road. All SUV’s suffered front damage to their vehicle. Those transferred to the hospital include three patients in their teens, three in their 40’s and a five-year-old. None were trapped. A total of eight ambulances were called to the scene but only seven ambulances were used. Manhattan Police helped with traffic, but Illinois State Police and Will County Sheriff’s were also on scene.

Ambulances were called from East Joliet, Frankfort, Mokena, Manhattan, Monee, Elwood, Lockport and 8th from Homer Glen which was not used. Wilmington and Troy covered district 81 for Manhattan Fire Protection District.

 

