Crash That Killed Police Officer Allegedly Caused In Part by Second Drunk Driver
1340 WJOL has new exclusive informing regarding Sunday’s fatal crash on I-55 when a 33-year old off duty police officer from Berwyn was killed when a car that he was a passenger in hit a disabled box truck. Charles Schauer was pronounced dead at the scene. The car the 10-year veteran was in was driven by 35-year old Erin Zilka, an off duty Joliet police officer. Zilka was charged with DUI. Schauer leaves behind a wife and two children.
Now here’s what’s new. WJOL has learned that the original crash that disabled the box truck on I-55, just north of Rt. 30, was caused by another drunk driver. A 42-year old Plainfield man has been charged with DUI, leaving the scene of a crash and 8 other counts. WJOL has learned the driver of that vehicle is Rodrigo Marin of Plainfield. Marin is due in bond court sometime on Monday. WJOL has been told that after the truck became disabled the lights in the vehicle stopped working and the driver of the truck was attempting to alert drivers of the disabled vehicle ahead.