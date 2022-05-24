55-year old Joliet Woman Identified Following Fatal Crash

The Will County Coroner’s office is identifying the Joliet woman who killed Sunday along Essington Road. Maryann C. Dickey, a 55-year-old Joliet resident was pronounced deceased at 10:23pm on Sunday May 22th 2022 at the Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, the result of multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle collision. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the collision. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicological reports.
— original story below —
A 55-year-old Joliet woman was killed following a crash Sunday at 9:34 p.m. Joliet Police Officers responded to the 1000 block of Essington Road for a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a GMC Yukon Denali driven by a 16-year-old female was southbound on Essington Road in the curb lane. A Nissan Altima driven by a 55-year-old female of Joliet, exited the private parking lot on the west side of the 1000 block of Essington Road facing eastbound.
The Nissan Altima crossed the southbound lanes of Essington Road at which time the GMC Yukon struck the driver’s side of the Nissan Altima. The 55-year-old driver of the Nissan Altima was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
This crash is currently under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Division.