Crash Kills 6-Year-old Joliet Girl

A six-year old Joliet girl has died following a crash at Route 126 and Grove Road in Kendall County. The Illinois State Police report that on Tuesday just before noon a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Grove Road and disobeyed the posted stop sign at the intersection of Grove Road and Illinois Route 126 and proceeded into the intersection striking a 2015 Chevy Malibu on the driver’s side of the car. The Malibu was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 126. The driver of the Malibu, a 29-year-old female from Joliet was transported via helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, a six-year old was ejected, transported by ambulance and subsequently air lifted to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the Nissan Altima has been charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. 34-year-old Michael Kubistal of Joliet has also been charged with Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, Disobeyed Stop Sign, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident. Kubistal suffered non-life-threatening injuries.