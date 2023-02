Fatal crash I-55 near Weber Road/Photo John Mares

A crash on southbound I-55 between Weber Rd. and Rte. 126 blocking all lanes. A car and a semi-truck involved in the crash. A car fire involved as well. Crews are planning to divert southbound I-55 traffic off at Weber Rd. Illinois State Police are on the scene and report four vehicles are involved in the crash with one fatality.