Crash Victim Dies From Injuries Sustained This Week In Joliet

The Joliet Police Department has been notified that Joseil Escalonda-Gomez, a 25 year old female, was pronounced deceased on December 5, 2023, at 2:28 PM, from injuries sustained in Monday’s crash in Joliet at South Chicago Street and McDonough Street. She died at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. Escalonda-Gomez from El Paso, Texas was a rear seat passenger in the vehicle.

Original press release below

(Joliet, Illinois – December 4, 2023) – On December 4, 2023, at 5:12 AM, Officers responded to the intersection of South Chicago Street and McDonough Street for a traffic crash with injuries. Following a preliminary investigation, it is believed that a Volkswagen Passat driven by a male (28, Joliet) was eastbound on McDonough Street approaching South Chicago Street. The Volkswagen entered the intersection and struck the trailer of an International Harvester semi truck driven by a male (34, Bensenville) that was southbound on South Chicago Street.

At this time, it is believed that the traffic light was green for southbound Chicago Street traffic and red for eastbound McDonough Street traffic, however this remains under investigation.

Four passengers in the Volkswagen, a male (26, Joliet) and three females (30, Joliet/30, Joliet / 25, El Paso, Texas) were injured in the crash. The male driver and the 25 year old female passenger were transported to Silver Cross Hospital in critical condition by the Joliet Fire Department. Both were later transferred by ambulance to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they remain in critical condition.

The 26 year old male and both 30 year old female passengers of the Volkswagen were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. The male and one of the 30 year old female passengers were transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where they remain in critical condition. The additional female passenger is considered to be in stable condition. The male driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash.

The roadway was closed for a significant amount of time while members of the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit reconstructed the scene as part of their investigation.



No citations have been issued as this traffic crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage of this traffic crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3010.