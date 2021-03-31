      Breaking News
Crest Hill Church Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Food Pantry On Good Friday

Mar 31, 2021 @ 9:42am
Word of Life Church

A Crest Hill Church is partnering with the Northern Illinois Food Bank this Good Friday. Raymomd Quintana is the pastor at Word of Life Church and they’re hosting a pop up mobile food pantry in their parking lot on Friday, April 2nd.

The first 200 families will be served groceries. It will be held in the parking lot of Word of Life Church located at 1500 Cedarwood Drive which is the corner of Gaylord and Theodore. It will begin at 5 p.m. and go until 6:30 p.m., and be a contactless drive-thru food panty. Volunteers will put the groceries in the trunk or backseat of your vehicle.

