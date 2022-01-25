Crest Hill Company Fined Over $145,000 After Worker Suffers Fatal Injury

The Occupation Safety and Health Administration has announced an over $145,000 fine against a Crest Hill frozen-pizza manufacturer after a 42-year employee died on the job. Adewale Ogunyemi was killed after suffering a fatal injury while cleaning a machine on July 20th, 2021. OSHA announced that Rich Products failure to implement energy control procedures exposed its workers to serious hazard. OSHA issued one willful violation to the Buffalo, New York-based food manufacturer and proposed $145,027 in penalties. The agency also placed Rich Products in OSHA’s Severe Violator Program for a willful violation that led to an employee fatality. The company has an extensive history of OSHA violations nationwide according to a news release from the United States Department of Labor.
The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.