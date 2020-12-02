      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Crest Hill Director of Community Development Accepts Position In Oswego

Dec 2, 2020 @ 5:00am
Crest Hill water tower/courtesy city of Crest Hill

Crest Hill is losing their director of Community Development. Scott McMaster has accepted a position with the Village of Oswego as the new economic development director. McMaster has been with the City of Crest Hill for the past five and previously he was Real Estate Broke for six years. In Oswego he will be responsible for attracting new businesses and supporting current ones. According to the U.S. Census, Oswego has a population of about 34,000 compared to Crest Hill with 21,000.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Illinois Likely Won't Get 400 Thousand Coronavirus Vaccine Doses
Charlie Brown Returns To Free TV For Thanksgiving
Joliet Mayor to Nominate Fire and Police Commissioner for City Council Seat
Tanker Carrying Cooking Oil Causes Thanksgiving Day Delay