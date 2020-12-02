Crest Hill Director of Community Development Accepts Position In Oswego
Crest Hill water tower/courtesy city of Crest Hill
Crest Hill is losing their director of Community Development. Scott McMaster has accepted a position with the Village of Oswego as the new economic development director. McMaster has been with the City of Crest Hill for the past five and previously he was Real Estate Broke for six years. In Oswego he will be responsible for attracting new businesses and supporting current ones. According to the U.S. Census, Oswego has a population of about 34,000 compared to Crest Hill with 21,000.