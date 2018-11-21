Crest Hill Gets Two New Business Opening Next Year

Crest Hill is getting a new car wash to replace a shuttered restaurant. Giovan’s restaurant closed and sold their property on Larkin Avenue in the summer. Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman says the building was torn down more than a month ago and the property was sold to Fuller’s Carwash. They weather has not co-operated, ground breaking will likely be in March or April of next year.

The new car wash hopes to be up and running by next summer.

Mayor Soliman says their main focus is the Weber Road corridor. A new Speedway station will be breaking ground in the spring by Patrick Road. The new gas station hopes to be open by next fall.