A Crest Hill retailer may be going out of business unless it’s corporate division can find a buyer for its stores before years end. H.O.B.O., the Home Owners Bargain Outlet, has announced it will shut down all stores in the Chicagoland and Milwaukee Areas by December 31st without a new buyer for the brand. The Crest Hill store is located in a strip mall in the 1600 block of Plainfield Road in Crest Hill.