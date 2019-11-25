Crest Hill Kicks Off Holiday Season Saturday, November 30th
Crest Hill Winter Festival
The 4th annual Winter Festival in Crest Hill happens this Saturday, November 30th. City Hall will be lit up with joy and festivities to kick off the holiday season. There will be live entertainment by the JiB Brothers Band. A tree lighting ceremony with Crest Hill Mayor Ray Solimon. Horse and hayrack rides, pony rides, live reindeer and of course a visit from Santa. The event is free and open to the public at Crest Hill City Hall between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.