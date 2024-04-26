Crest Hill Man Arrested In Joliet For Stealing Vehicle, Ingests Narcotics Prior To Being Pulled Over

On April 22, 2024, at 6:36 p.m., Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed a Dodge Charger that had been previously reported stolen out of Chicago, near Mississippi Avenue and Second Avenue. The Charger was observed parking behind a residence in the 0-50 block of Mississippi Avenue. Officers conducted a traffic stop and as they approached the Dodge Charger, the male driver, later identified as Jerry Bass, ran from the vehicle while holding an item in his waistband. Officers pursued Bass on foot and caught up to him in the 0-50 block of Union Street where Bass was placed into custody. An Officer stood by with Bass, who was seated on a curb in handcuffs, while other Officers conducted a search of the area. Bass quickly stood up and attempted to flee while in handcuffs, but he was quickly apprehended. Officers determined Bass also held an active Will County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on previous weapons charges.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun and the key fob to the Dodge Charger on the ground along the area where Bass was seen running from Officers.

After being placed into custody, Bass indicated to Officers that he had ingested narcotics prior to the arrest. A Joliet Fire Department ambulance was called to the scene and Bass was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center. Bass was released from the hospital in the early morning hours of April 23, 2024, and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Jerry Bass Jr. (37, Crest Hill) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Armed Habitual Criminal, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Attempted Escape, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and a Will County Warrant.