Crest Hill Mayor Responds To Stateville Announcement
March 18, 2024 5:12AM CDT
Crest Hill Mayor Raymond R. Soliman looks forward to learning more details about the planned new, state-of-the-art Stateville Correctional Center, and collaborating with the Department of Corrections.
In a press release, the mayor said he wants to ensure that local concerns are effectively addressed.
Mayor Soliman notes, “We are optimistic that these improvements and new facility could promote economic development on some surrounding properties.”