1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Crest Hill Mayor Responds To Stateville Announcement

March 18, 2024 5:12AM CDT
Share

Crest Hill Mayor Raymond R. Soliman looks forward to learning more details about the planned new, state-of-the-art Stateville Correctional Center, and collaborating with the Department of Corrections.

In a press release, the mayor said he wants to ensure that local concerns are effectively addressed.

Mayor Soliman notes, “We are optimistic that these improvements and new facility could promote economic development on some surrounding properties.”

Popular Posts

1

Two People Struck And Killed Attempting To Cross Plainfield Road, Driver Flees
2

Governor Pritzker Announces $28M In Grants To Provide Free Food To Illinois Communities
3

Body Found In Brandon Road Lock And Dam Monday Morning
4

Body Found In Brandon Locks Identified
5

Vehicle In Saturday's Hit And Run Located

Recent Posts