Crest Hill Police Assist In New Hampshire Sex Offender Case

Assist by Crest Hill PD Investigations Sergeant ensures lengthy prison term for child sex offender

In 2024, CHPD Investigations Sergeant David Reavis assisted the Kensington Police Department in New Hampshire with the investigation and prosecution of Todd Burnim. Burnim was recently sentenced to serve between 50-100 years in prison, the highest in New Hampshire history for possession of child sex images.

Due to the exceptional interviews by the Will County Child Advocacy Center along with the heroic testimony of the Crest Hill victim and other juvenile victims, Burnim was convicted in this case. Burnim awaits additional trials for sexually abusing three minors and for 26 additional counts of possession of child sexual abuse images.

Sgt. Reavis worked diligently with Sgt. Brad Von Haden of KPD to ensure that Burnim was convicted as a child sexual predator and not merely a collector of child pornographic images from the internet. Their combined knowledge and experience ensures that no other children will fall victim to Todd Burnim.