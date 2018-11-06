Crest Hill Police Canvassing Area Following Homicide

Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark is urging the public to come forward with any information regarding a homicide that happened on Monday morning in the 14-hundred block of Pioneer Road.

Crest Hill police received a call of shots fired at 11:30 a.m. on November 5th. Two people were in a vehicle when shots were fired at the vehicle. One person was hit and transported to the hospital. The other person was not injured. Chief Clark says investigators are still in the area of the apartment complex questioning anyone who might have seen something.

The Will County coroner has identified the victim as 20-year old Aaron Tucker of Joliet. If you have any information regarding this homicide, you’re advised to call the Crest Hill police department at 815-741-5115 and ask for investigations or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800- 323-6734.