Crest Hill Police Conducting Murder Investigation Following Monday Morning Shooting
Crest Hill Fatal Shooting
Crest Hill Police asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a 30-year-old male found shot to death in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police Chief Ed Clark tells WJOL that police responded to a call of shots fired on Monday, January 13th at 6 a.m. in the 17-hundred block of Arbor Lane. Clark says when they arrived on the scene they found a male inside a vehicle riddled with gunshots. Clark would comment on how many shots were fired due to the ongoing investigation.
Police are speaking with several witnesses and reviewing surveillance video. Chief Clark is not releasing the type of vehicle found at the scene, nor where the victim was found within the vehicle. This is the third shooting in Crest Hill over the last 6 months. In October police responded to a call of shots fired inside an apartment in the 500 block of Pasadena Avenue also at 6 a.m. In August, a woman was injured after being shot. Clark is looking to see if these shootings are connected.
Anyone with information can call Crest Hill Police Investigator Joel Stein at 815-741-5115, or leave a tip anonymously with the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.