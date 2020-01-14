Crest Hill Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
The Crest Hill Police Department is investigating a he fatal shooting on Monday morning. Officers were called to the area of 1700 Arbor Lane in Crest Hill for the report of shots fired at around 6:00 am this morning. Officers checked the area and discovered a 30-year-old African American man inside a vehicle who was shot and critically injured. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force responded and are assisting in the Investigation. This is an active investigation and Crest Hill Police are seeking information from the public on this case. Please contact Investigator Joel Steen with any information at 815-741-5115.