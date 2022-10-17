Crest Hill Police Releases Photos of Suspects Who Allegedly Robbed Two Retail Stores

Crest Hill police searching for these two people, in different robberies.

The woman is wanted for an alleged robbery at US Tobacco on Larkin Avenue on Oct 11th at 11:30am and the male suspect for a possible robbery at a Walgreens on Oct. 13th in the morning. Police urging the public to come forward in identifying these two people. The male is described as short and stocky wearing a baseball cap and green backpack. The woman described as an older white female. Police tell WJOL that these two individuals and their alleged crimes are not related. Please contact Detective Sweeney at 815-741-5115 if you can any information on these two individuals.