Crest Hill Police were recently notified of an attempted car burglary on Grey Wing Drive. Two people approached a vehicle and one person attempted to gain entry by pulling on the door handles. One person had a backpack. Crest Hill police would like to remind residents to remove all valuables out of their vehicles and keep doors locked. Crest Hill Police ask anyone who has information or witnessed suspicious activity to please call us at 815-741-5111 or 911 in an emergency.