Crest Hill Police Warning of Scam Targeting Seniors

Crest Hill PD has been notified of a recent theft from a residence, appearing to target seniors. Two suspects approached a victim and offered to sealcoat her driveway for $3,000. After completing the driveway, the male suspects followed the homeowner into her residence. The homeowner retrieved her cash and paid the suspects $3,000, and left a large amount of cash on her bed. One of the suspects distracted the homeowner while the other returned to her room and stole her remaining cash. The subjects then left without providing a receipt so the victim has no information on the suspects.

Please beware of these “repair” scams where the suspects will attempt to gain entry into your home.