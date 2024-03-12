Crest Hill Police, Will County Coroner Release Details On Saturday’s Fatal Crash

More details are being released in Saturday night’s fatal crash that claimed the life of a Plainfield couple. Crest Hill Police have issued a photo in hopes that the public can help them find the car that struck 68-year-old Danny Cooper, and his wife 53-year-old Laurie Cooper, who the Will County Coroner identified as the victims in the crash. Police Chief Ed Clark tells WJOL that they are looking for a Jeep Grand Cherokee that has damage to the front driver’s side area, according to debris left at the scene of the crash.

If you have any information regarding this crash, you’re asked to call Crest Hill Investigator Joel Steen at 815-741-5111, or an anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734