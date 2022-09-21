1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Crest Hill Sergeant Arrested For Domestic Battery

September 21, 2022 7:11AM CDT
Share
Crest Hill Sergeant Arrested For Domestic Battery
Kendall County Sheriff's Office/Sgt. Terry Fenoglio

A Crest Hill Police Sgt. has been arrested for domestic battery at his Yorkville home. Sgt. Terry Fenoglio surrendered to authorities on Monday morning and posted bail. He’s accused of making physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature with a family member which resulted in bodily harm to the person. The 40 year old Sgt. has been placed on administrative paid leave. He was recently assigned to administrative duties after a March 14th fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Crest Hill resident at the Pioneer Road apartments, that also left a fellow police officer seriously injured.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force finished its investigation into the March 14th officer shooting on September 9th and cleared Fenoglio of wrong doing. Fenoglio was arrested and posted $5,000 dollar bail the same day he was arrested on September 19th for the two domestic battery charges.

 

Popular Posts

1

One Confirmed Dead In Fatal Crash On I-55 in Will County
2

Four Students Arrested Following Lunchtime Fight At Plainfield South High School
3

Joliet Store Along Route 30 To Close
4

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
5

Joliet School Named One of the Best In The Nation For the Second Time

Recent Posts