1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Crest Hill Shooting One Injured, One In Custody

October 5, 2022 5:58AM CDT
Share
Crest Hill Shooting One Injured, One In Custody
Crest Hill

One person injured and another in custody following a shooting in Crest Hill. It was on Tuesday, October 4th at about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill Police responded to the report of a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive. Officers were also informed of a victim with injuries.

Officers arrived on scene and located the victim. Officers provided emergency first aid to the victim. The victim was transported by Lockport Township Fire Protections District to Ascension St. Joseph medical Center in Joliet. The victim’s condition is believed to be non-life threatening at this time.

A suspect was located, is in custody, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Popular Posts

1

String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation
2

Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena
3

Joliet Police Announce Massive Financial Fraud Scheme Connected to COVID Relief Program
4

Last Chance To See the Old Chicken-N-Spice In Joliet
5

Three Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Leaves Six-Year Old Wounded

Recent Posts