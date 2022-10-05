Crest Hill Shooting One Injured, One In Custody

Crest Hill

One person injured and another in custody following a shooting in Crest Hill. It was on Tuesday, October 4th at about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill Police responded to the report of a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive. Officers were also informed of a victim with injuries.

Officers arrived on scene and located the victim. Officers provided emergency first aid to the victim. The victim was transported by Lockport Township Fire Protections District to Ascension St. Joseph medical Center in Joliet. The victim’s condition is believed to be non-life threatening at this time.

A suspect was located, is in custody, and there is no immediate threat to the public.