1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Crest Hill Stabbing Victim Identified

July 8, 2024 5:33PM CDT
Share
Crest Hill Stabbing Victim Identified
Crest Hill Police are still trying to put the pieces together from Sunday morning’s fatal stabbing/Provided photo

The Will County Coroner has identified the stabbing victim from Sunday morning. 30-year-old Cody Houlihan of Crest Hill was pronounced dead on the scene in the 2400 Block of Red Oak Trail. Crest Hill Police were called to the home around 3:00 Sunday morning for a disturbance. That’s where they found Houlihan dead, and another female in the house.

An investigation, with assistance by the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, remains underway.

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Accident This Morning On I-80
2

Probable Cause Of Death Released By Will County Coroner For Joliet Fire Department Captain
3

New Illinois Laws Begin Today
4

Will County Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead In Pump House
5

Shooting Investigation on the West Side

Recent Posts