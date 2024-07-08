Crest Hill Stabbing Victim Identified
July 8, 2024 5:33PM CDT
The Will County Coroner has identified the stabbing victim from Sunday morning. 30-year-old Cody Houlihan of Crest Hill was pronounced dead on the scene in the 2400 Block of Red Oak Trail. Crest Hill Police were called to the home around 3:00 Sunday morning for a disturbance. That’s where they found Houlihan dead, and another female in the house.
An investigation, with assistance by the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, remains underway.