Crest Hill Teen Identified In Single Vehicle Crash Fatal Crash
I-355/md
An early morning car crash takes the life of a Crest Hill teen. The Will County coroner’s office is reporting the death of Zyane Williams, an 18 year-old Crest Hill, IL resident who was pronounced deceased at 2:14 a.m. at the Silver Cross Hospital ER in New Lenox. Ms. Williams was the driver of a vehicle that struck the concrete barrier on I-355 southbound at mile post 4.5 in Lockport Township, IL.
The Illinois State Police District 15 are investigating the crash. An autopsy will be performed later today. The final cause and manner of death will be determined pending the review of police, autopsy and toxicological reports.