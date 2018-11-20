Crest Hill Winter Festival This Weekend
By Monica DeSantis
Nov 20, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Winter Festival - Crest Hill/2016

The 3rd annual Crest Hill Winter Festival will occur this Saturday, November 24th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Crest Hill City Hall. Santa will make an appearance.

Experience some of their local businesses, get some freebies, have some food & drink, and enjoy the beginning of the Christmas season. Mayor Soliman will flip the switch and light up the trees at City Hall.

The tree lighting will occur at 5 p.m. Last year, 220 kids saw Santa Claus and they’re expecting good attendance this year as well. Crest Hill City Hall is located at 1610 Plainfield Road. The event is free.

Crest Hill – Winter Festival Reindeer petting area -2016
