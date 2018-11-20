Crest Hill Winter Festival This Weekend

The 3rd annual Crest Hill Winter Festival will occur this Saturday, November 24th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Crest Hill City Hall. Santa will make an appearance.

Experience some of their local businesses, get some freebies, have some food & drink, and enjoy the beginning of the Christmas season. Mayor Soliman will flip the switch and light up the trees at City Hall.

The tree lighting will occur at 5 p.m. Last year, 220 kids saw Santa Claus and they’re expecting good attendance this year as well. Crest Hill City Hall is located at 1610 Plainfield Road. The event is free.