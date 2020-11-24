Crest Hill Woman Arrested After Stealing $688 Worth Of Liquor From Local Grocery Store Then Crashing Vehicle
A Crest Hill woman is arrested after allegedly stealing over $600 in liquor from Jewel and then eluding and fleeing police. Officers pulled over the vehicle she was in with another man on Ridge Road in Minooka. While the driver of the vehicle was being questioned the woman got into the driver’s seat and took off and ending up crashing the vehicle. The car rolled over and miraculously the woman was able to walk away from the crash. Thirty-four year old Yvette R. Mannie of the 1800 block of Clement Street in Crest Hill was arrested for Obstructing Justice for providing false names & dates of birth because of three Will County warrants. Mannie was also charged with resisting a peace officer, theft of a vehicle, driving while license is suspended and aggravated fleeing & eluding.