Crest Hill Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run

A 27-year-old Crest Hill woman has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in connection to a hit-and-run in Joliet on Monday afternoon. D’Kiva Jones has also been charged with Failure to Report an Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, Aggravated Battery (2 Counts), and Failure to Stop After Having an Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death.
On Monday afternoon Joliet Police were called to the Supermercado on Plainfield Road after receiving a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian and fleeing the scene. Reports state that an argument took place between the victim, 39-year-old Derek Walsh of Joliet, and D’Kiva Jones after her vehicle had struck Walsh’s parked motorcycle. As Walsh approached the vehicle on foot, the vehicle suddenly accelerated forward and turned into Walsh, who was struck by the vehicle. The automobile then fled southbound on Plainfield Road without providing aid or assistance.
Detectives were able to identify Jones as the suspect in the crime and located her late Monday night. She was taken to the Joliet Police Department for questioning. Through questioning, it was determined that Jones and the victim were prior acquaintances, and her actions were intentional. D’Kiva Jones’ bond has been set by a Will County Judge at $2,000,000.
The Supermercado parking lot where the incident took place.