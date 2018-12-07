Crest Hill Woman Charged With Forging Check From Employer
By Monica DeSantis
|
Dec 7, 2018 @ 7:59 AM
Closed handcuffs, Security concept on metallic background

Bail is set at 300-thousand-dollars for a Crest Hill woman charged with forging checks and stealing from her employer in west suburban Hinsdale. Prosecutors say Roxana Dusanek stole more than 400-thousand dollars from a dental office where she worked as a part-time bookkeeper. She is accused of creating a stamp of her employer’s signature and applying it to hundreds of unauthorized checks made out to herself or her business. Dusanek appeared in court yesterday on charges of forgery, theft, and continuing financial crimes enterprise.

