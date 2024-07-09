Crews Continue Searching For Vehicle in the Des Plaines River

Crews shift into position as they search for a report of a vehicle into the Des Plaines River on Tuesday afternoon/JS

The Rockdale Fire Protection District, along with multiple agencies, are currently searching the Des Plaines River for a vehicle. According to a press release shared with WJOL:

On July 9, 2024, at approximately 11:04 AM, the Rockdale Fire Protection District was dispatched for a reported vehicle that had entered the Des Plaines River on July 2, 2024, at approximately 10:47 PM. Authorities were contacted by the Brandon Road Lock Master after reviewing routine security footage.