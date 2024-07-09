Crews Continue Searching For Vehicle in the Des Plaines River
July 9, 2024 6:03PM CDT
The Rockdale Fire Protection District, along with multiple agencies, are currently searching the Des Plaines River for a vehicle. According to a press release shared with WJOL:
On July 9, 2024, at approximately 11:04 AM, the Rockdale Fire Protection District was dispatched for a reported vehicle that had entered the Des Plaines River on July 2, 2024, at approximately 10:47 PM. Authorities were contacted by the Brandon Road Lock Master after reviewing routine security footage.
Upon arrival, authorities met with representatives from the Brandon Road Locks who shared footage of a traveling south on Brandon Road and is seen the leaving the roadway and falling into the water. The vehicle’s make and model could not be identified using the footage.
Rockdale Fire Protection District along with resources from MABAS Division 15 Water Rescue, Rockdale Police Department, Will County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and Illinois Department of Transportation are currently on scene conducting a search of the area where the vehicle was estimated to enter the water according to the video footage.
Boats with sector and side scan capabilities are searching the Des Plaines Riverbed. In addition, a specialized remote operated vehicle with sonar capability is also part of the search. Divers are conducting guided searches with the scans and sonar.
The incident is ongoing as water rescue technicians continue to search the area for the vehicle.
Agencies currently assisting at the scene include Minooka Fire, Troy Fire, Elwood Fire, Wilmington Fire, Morris Fire, Wilmington Fire, Braidwood Fire, Rockdale Fire, and Plainfield Fire. New Lenox and Manhattan Fire Protection Districts are providing area coverage as rescuers continue the search. Rockdale Police and Will County Sheriff are assisting with scene security and traffic control.
Please avoid the area until scene operations are completed.
While crews are staging on the section of Brandon Road still closed for construction, Route 6 remains open through the area. Scott Slocum will have the latest on the Scott Slocum Show Wednesday morning on 1340 WJOL.