Crowds Gather In Elwood People’s Climate Movement for Climate, Jobs and Justice

Hundreds turned out on Saturday in Elwood for the People’s Climate Movement for Climate, Jobs and Justice. It was held at O’Conner Center Park. The rally hoped to bring attention to wages, infrastructure, safe roads and air pollution. The Warehouse Workers for Justice supported Saturday’s march for Climate, Jobs and Justice.

Their goal is to bring attention to the proliferation of low wage, temporary jobs in Will County’s many warehouses.

The Say No to NorthPoint was part of this rally, these two groups are supporting each other, on issues of safe roads, air pollution and job quality.

Daniel Peters Photography