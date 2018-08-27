Crucial Meeting On Proposed Love’s Truck Stop in Joliet

Residents against a proposed truck stop are urging the public to attend a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon at Joliet City Hall. Flyers are being distributed called, “No Love for the Love’s Truck Stop at I-80 and Briggs.” The Plan Commission meeting is meeting Tuesday, August 28th at 4pm at Joliet City Hall on the 2nd floor. The proposed truck stop would adjacent to a residential community along Briggs Street near I-80.

Currently there are two truck stops in Joliet right across from each other. The Pilot Travel Center and the Route 66 Food N Fuel located both located at Route 53 and Laraway Road.