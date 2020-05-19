Crumbling Roads & Flooding closes U.S. 52/Illinois 53 in Joliet: Video
Chicago Street near I-80
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that Chicago Street (U.S. 52/Illinois 53) between Patterson Road and Doris Avenue, in Joliet, is closed indefinitely as a result of heavy rains and flooding damage over the weekend.
Joliet Firefighter Local 44 records Rt. 53 after the all the rain. Rt. 53 is currently closed south of I-80 near the viaduct.
The department is continuing to inspect damage and remove debris from the weekend, however, Chicago Street, under the Union Pacific Railroad viaduct, just south of Interstate 80 remains underwater and impassable at this time. The full scope of repairs, if needed, will be determined once the water recedes.
The eastbound I-80 exit ramp to southbound Chicago Street is closed as well. Traffic taking the westbound I-80 exit will be directed onto northbound Chicago Street. A recommended alternate route is Richards Street and U.S. 52/Manhattan Road.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.