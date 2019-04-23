Crystal Lake Police Release Father’s Call To 9-1-1
By Evan Bredeson
Apr 23, 2019 @ 5:52 PM
This undated photo provided by the Crystal Lake, Illinois Police Department shows Andrew "AJ" Freund. Crystal Lake police say the missing boy's Freund's parents last saw him about 9 p.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Police say Andrew's parents reported him missing when they woke up Thursday and couldn't find him in their home. Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say an FBI team that specializes in missing children is helping them search for the 5-year-old boy. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)

Crystal Lake police are making public the 9-1-1 call associated with a missing five-year-old boy. The recording was released today. The father of young Andrew Freund is heard on a call made Thursday saying that he had not seen his son since 9:30 the previous night. Andrew Freund Senior also told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that he searched the neighborhood, a nearby gas station and a local park. Police are continuing their search for the boy at Crystal Lake Park District’s Veterans Acres Park.

