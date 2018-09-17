Crystal Lawns Full Day Kindergarten Lottery
By Monica DeSantis
Sep 17, 2018 @ 6:52 AM

Five full day kindergarten spots have opened at Crystal Lawns Elementary School. As per Plainfield District 202 procedures, they will hold a special random, computerized lottery to fill those five spots. Families can apply for the lottery through 2 p.m. Friday, September 21, 2018.

All District 202 families are eligible to apply regardless of where you live. However, families chosen through the lottery who live outside the Crystal Lawns attendance area must provide their own transportation. To apply click here.

