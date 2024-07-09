C&S Wholesale Grocers Set To Acquire Two Local Grocery Stores

The Jewel-Osco on North Larkin Avenue in Joliet is one of two stores that is scheduled to be purchased by C&S Wholesale Grocers/JS

C&S Wholesale Grocers has entered into an agreement to purchase several Chicagoland area grocery stores from Albertson’s and Kroeger, as part of their merger agreement. Two of the stores are right here in the Joliet area. C&S will acquire the Jewel-Osco on North Larkin Avenue in Joliet, and the Mariano’s on Route 59 in Shorewood. C&S operates supermarkets such as Grand Union and Piggly Wiggly.

Below is the statement provided to WJOL:

As part of C&S’s definitive agreement with The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Companies Inc. companies, the following distribution centers and store locations are designated for acquisition by C&S.1918 Winter Street Partners, a subsidiary of C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC will operate these stores. The new agreement increased distribution capacity, expanded transition services agreements and included a dairy facility. The transaction is not final and C&S’s agreement is subject to Kroger and Albertsons resolving the pending cases in court.

We are also very excited to welcome thousands of highly skilled grocery retail, store and distribution team members from Kroger and Albertsons who are currently responsible for these supermarkets. Their knowledge, along with C&S’s wholesale and supply expertise, will ensure these stores continue to successfully serve their communities. C&S will recognize the union workforce and maintain all collective bargaining agreements. We are committed to retaining frontline employees and further investing in growth.

C&S is well prepared to successfully operate these stores for many generations to come. We have an experienced management team with an extensive background in food retail and distribution, and the financial strength to continue investing in growth. Our retail transformation furthers C&S’s ability to maintain our legacy of braggingly happy customers.