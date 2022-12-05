CTA Employee Charged With Stealing Over $350K From Agency’s Pension Fund

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, file)

A former CTA employee is in trouble with the law. Ayanna Nesbitt has been indicted on federal charges for fraudulently getting 350-thousand dollars in retirement funds. Prosecutors say the 50-year-old defendant worked as a retirement clerk handling pension payments for the CTA. Nesbitt faces five counts of wire fraud and is expected back in court on December 8th.