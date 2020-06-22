Cubs Agree To Terms With First Round Pick Ed Howard
The Cubs are signing 2020 first round draft pick and local high school product Ed Howard. Reports say the club has agreed to terms with the Mount Carmel shortstop. Howard will receive the recommended slot value of three-point-seven-five-million-dollars. Chicago took the 18-year-old with the 16th pick of the MLB draft earlier this month. Howard was the starting shortstop on the Jackie Robinson West team from Chicago that reached the Little League World Series finals in 2014.