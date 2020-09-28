      Breaking News
Cubs And White Sox Set For Playoffs

The Cubs and White Sox are set for the start of the playoffs this week. The Cubs clinched the NL Central title to earn a three-seed in the National League postseason bracket. They host the six-seed Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field in the best-of-three Wild Card Series starting on Wednesday. The White Sox finished with the number-seven on the American League side. They face the two-seed A’s in Oakland beginning tomorrow. Lucas Giolito is expected to start for the South Siders in Game one.

