Cubs And White Sox Set For Playoffs
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Cubs and White Sox are set for the start of the playoffs this week. The Cubs clinched the NL Central title to earn a three-seed in the National League postseason bracket. They host the six-seed Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field in the best-of-three Wild Card Series starting on Wednesday. The White Sox finished with the number-seven on the American League side. They face the two-seed A’s in Oakland beginning tomorrow. Lucas Giolito is expected to start for the South Siders in Game one.