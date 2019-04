The Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Cubs are among the most valuable franchises in Major League Baseball. Forbes values them at three-point-one-billion-dollars. That figure ranks them fourth in baseball, behind only the Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox. The White Sox are 14th in the MLB with an estimated value of one-point-six-billion-dollars.