Cubs Close To Having Comcast Carry Marquee Sports Network
A photo is seen at Wrigley Field which is Cubs stadium in Chicago, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Two Cubs employees tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a training session at Wrigley Field earlier this month. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Cubs are close to having Comcast carry the team’s Marquee Sports Network. On a local sports talk radio show, Cubs’ President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said the team is close to finalizing an agreement with several carriers, including Comcast, to carry their televised games on Marquee. Kenney said the team and Comcast were in the final stages of a deal before the COVID-19 shutdown in mid-March. Comcast carries nearly half of the cable homes in the Chicagoland.