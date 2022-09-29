1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

September 29, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Cubs Convention Returning In 2023
Chicago Cubs fans stand outside of Wrigley Field before a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Chicago. It was the last home game of the season. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

The Cubs are bringing back the Cubs Convention next year.  The annual fan festival will be held January 13th through the 15th.  The convention had been on hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  The event will feature Cubs players, coaches, alumni and fan-friendly activities and autographs.

