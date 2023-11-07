Cubs Hire Craig Counsell As New Manager

The Cubs are shocking the baseball world by firing David Ross and hiring Craig Counsell as their newest manager. ESPN reports the club signed the former Milwaukee Brewers to a record-setting five-year, 40-million-dollar contract. Counsell helped guide the Brewers to an NL Central title last season before getting bounced by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The 53-year-old holds the Brewers record for most franchise wins with 707 and playoff victories with seven.