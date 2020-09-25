Cubs Plan For Limited Seating At Wrigley Field in 2021
Chicago Cubs fans stand outside of Wrigley Field before a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Chicago. It was the last home game of the season. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
The Cubs organization is making some bold moves. They laid off 60 employees in their business department yesterday due to declining revenue as a result of COVID-19. The Cubs will also expect to go after limited seating for games at Wrigley Field in 2021. Their hope is for fans to be allowed into the ballpark without a vaccine for the virus. If limited seating is approved, season ticket holders would get priority for admission. Wrigley Field’s capacity is just over 41 thousand, but a significant reduction would continue to affect revenue.