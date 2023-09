The Cubs are expected to call up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. ESPN and MLB.com report that the team will activate him before tomorrow’s game against the Rockies. Crow-Armstrong has batted .283 with 20 homers and 82 RBIs at Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this season. He actually had a stellar game at the plate yesterday for Iowa after hitting a grand slam while going 4-for-5 with a double.