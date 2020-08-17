      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Cubs Put Starter Chatwood On 10-Day Injured List

Aug 17, 2020 @ 2:13pm
A photo is seen at Wrigley Field which is Cubs stadium in Chicago, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Two Cubs employees tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a training session at Wrigley Field earlier this month. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood is on the shelf. The club placed the right-hander on the ten-day injured list with a mid-back strain, retroactive to August 13th. Chatwood was scheduled to pitch today but instead Kyle Hendricks will take the ball in Game one of a doubleheader against the Cardinals. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled right-hander Jason Adam from their alternate training site in South Bend, Indiana.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington