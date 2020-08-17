Cubs Put Starter Chatwood On 10-Day Injured List
Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood is on the shelf. The club placed the right-hander on the ten-day injured list with a mid-back strain, retroactive to August 13th. Chatwood was scheduled to pitch today but instead Kyle Hendricks will take the ball in Game one of a doubleheader against the Cardinals. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled right-hander Jason Adam from their alternate training site in South Bend, Indiana.