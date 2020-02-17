Cubs Sign Deal To Air Marquee Sports Network On Streaming Service Hulu
The new Cubs television network has reached a broadcast deal that will air their games in the Chicago area. The Chicago Tribune reports that the Marquee Sports Network announced today that an agreement has been reached with the streaming service Hulu to carry the North Siders on the Hulu+ Live TV service. The network will debut Saturday when the Cubs face the Oakland Athletics in their spring training opener. Marquee is set to run on AT&T and RCN, but has no deal yet with Comcast.