Cubs Sued For Violating Americans with Disabilities Act.

Jul 15, 2022 @ 7:50am
A photo is seen at Wrigley Field which is Cubs stadium in Chicago, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Two Cubs employees tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a training session at Wrigley Field earlier this month. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Cubs are being sued over allegations of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.  The United States Attorney’s Office in Chicago filed a federal civil lawsuit against the team, accusing them of failing to ensure that recent renovations at Wrigley Field were appropriately accessible to individuals with disabilities.  The suit claims the Cubs failed to provide wheelchair users with adequate sight lines as compared to standing patrons or incorporate wheelchair seating into new premium clubs and group seating areas.

