Cubs’ TV Network Could Launch Next Month Without Deal With Comcast
David Ross - FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross celebrates after Game 6 of the National League baseball championship series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Chicago. Ross, who retired after helping the Cubs win the World Series (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
The Cubs’ new television network could launch next month without being broadcasted on the largest cable provider in the Chicago area. Marquee Sports Network has yet to reach a deal with Comcast. Agreements have already been reached with Mediacom Communications, AT&T and Charter Communications. The channel is set to launch February 22nd for the Cubs’ first spring training game against the Athletics. The network will feature over a dozen on-air talents, including announcers Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies and analysts Lou Piniella, Rick Sutcliffe, Ryan Dempster, Mark DeRosa, Carlos Pena, and Doug Glanville.